Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $54.02 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $54,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.
In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.