Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $54.02 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $54,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $13.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.91. 612,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,892,797. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

