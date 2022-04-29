Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $30.22 Million Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,220,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

Shares of PNC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.00. 26,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,919. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

