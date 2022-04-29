Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 13,338 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Coursera were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 362.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,901 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Coursera by 16,371.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,388,000 after purchasing an additional 954,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Coursera by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,702,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 369.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after buying an additional 866,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $20,103,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of COUR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.05. 17,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,582. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,521,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,637,478.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,136,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,444 over the last 90 days.

About Coursera (Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.