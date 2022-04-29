Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 1,926 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.90.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,612. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.65 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,167.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

