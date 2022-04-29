Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 21,785 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,514 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $26,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34,930 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,606. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.10 and a 200-day moving average of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.