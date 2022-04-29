Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 68,107 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,107 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.68% of Envista worth $49,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Envista by 69.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth $199,000.

Shares of NVST stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.30. 9,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,829 shares of company stock worth $7,852,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

