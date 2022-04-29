Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $21,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wingstop by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

WING stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.76. 2,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,574. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.24 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WING. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

