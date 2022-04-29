Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 1,209,551 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,209,551 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $43,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,733 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,215,000 after buying an additional 1,352,796 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $86.63. 588,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,612,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $366.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

