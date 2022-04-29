Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 276,715 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,715 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AZEK were worth $32,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,543,000 after buying an additional 309,372 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in AZEK by 12.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in AZEK by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 155,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in AZEK by 6.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in AZEK by 19.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AZEK from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

NYSE AZEK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.60. 23,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,469. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $152,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

