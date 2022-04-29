Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $8.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

NYSE AJG opened at $179.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,364,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 687,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,700,000 after buying an additional 189,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.59.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

