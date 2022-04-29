Arweave Hits Market Capitalization of $832.26 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $832.26 million and $42.61 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $24.92 or 0.00064530 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010404 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

