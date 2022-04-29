ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82.75 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 82.75 ($1.05). 13,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 212,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.02).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.52.
About ASA International Group (LON:ASAI)
Read More
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for ASA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.