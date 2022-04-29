ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Earnings Results

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. ASGN updated its Q2 guidance to $1.56-1.63 EPS.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.62. ASGN has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $131.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

ASGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

