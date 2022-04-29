ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Raised by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $854.38.

ASML stock opened at $590.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $241.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a one year low of $544.00 and a one year high of $895.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $716.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

