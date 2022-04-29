Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASPN. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.18.

ASPN opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $800.68 million, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.77. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,303,000 after acquiring an additional 144,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% during the third quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

