ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASAZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DNB Markets raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.67.

ASAZY opened at $12.40 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.87.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

