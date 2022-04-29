AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AMK traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,473. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $91,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,864 shares of company stock valued at $371,856. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 561.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.