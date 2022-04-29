AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Shares Gap Down to $20.68

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.68, but opened at $20.00. AssetMark Financial shares last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

AMK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.17 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.84%. AssetMark Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $113,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $91,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,864 shares of company stock valued at $371,856. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,894,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,877,000 after buying an additional 112,942 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after buying an additional 206,037 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $12,256,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

