Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 105,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 50,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

ARZGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.00 ($19.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($23.66) to €23.00 ($24.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assicurazioni Generali has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.32.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

