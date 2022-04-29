Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.31) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($34.41) to GBX 2,500 ($31.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.14) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,478.33 ($31.59).

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,630.50 ($20.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,710.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,863.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.91 billion and a PE ratio of 26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,389 ($30.45).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

In other news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,200 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($19.88) per share, with a total value of £34,320 ($43,742.03).

Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

