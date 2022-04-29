Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives $195.74 Average Price Target from Analysts

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.88. 470,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a 52-week low of $144.18 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

