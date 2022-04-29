ATB Capital Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$133.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital to C$133.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.75.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded up C$2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting C$92.36. 110,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,664. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -6.92. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$30.45 and a twelve month high of C$107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$85.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.45.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 2.8800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total value of C$318,343.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,398,999.51. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total transaction of C$75,793.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,133,909.76. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

