Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

AAWW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 420,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,218. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.30. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

