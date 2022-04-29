ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.
NASDAQ ATNI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,647. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $618.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.90%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATNI shares. StockNews.com raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price objective on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.
About ATN International (Get Rating)
ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATN International (ATNI)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.