ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ATNI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,647. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $618.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 132.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATNI shares. StockNews.com raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price objective on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

