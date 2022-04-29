Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Market Cap Reaches $8.19 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $25,888.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001978 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001593 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.21 or 0.07303759 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.