Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) PT Lowered to €26.00

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €29.00 ($31.18) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AEXAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Atos from €28.00 ($30.11) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Atos from €44.00 ($47.31) to €35.50 ($38.17) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atos from €28.00 ($30.11) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of Atos stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,863. Atos has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

