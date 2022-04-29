ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.62

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.62, but opened at $2.87. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 6,460 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATRenew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Get ATRenew alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. Equities analysts predict that ATRenew Inc. will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.