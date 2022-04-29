ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.62

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.62, but opened at $2.87. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 6,460 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ATRenew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. Analysts anticipate that ATRenew Inc. will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ATRenew in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ATRenew in the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRenew Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

