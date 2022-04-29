Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $661.02

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $661.02, but opened at $635.00. Atrion shares last traded at $635.00, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Atrion alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $718.49 and a 200-day moving average of $702.88.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $40.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Atrion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Atrion by 87.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atrion by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.