AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

