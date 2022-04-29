Attila Price Reaches $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (ATT)

Attila (ATT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Attila has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $8,890.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Attila has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Attila alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00030990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00100476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Attila Profile

Attila (ATT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.