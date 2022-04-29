Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,400 shares, a growth of 810.0% from the March 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ATDRY stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

ATDRY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.78) to GBX 514 ($6.55) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.42.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

