AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $7.11 on Friday, reaching $232.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,519. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $186.61 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

