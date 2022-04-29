Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Announces Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of AVTR traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. 14,445,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,998. Avantor has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Avantor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 975,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 609,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 455,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Avantor by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 275,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 104,879 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.94.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

