Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVTR. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.94.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Avantor has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 15.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Avantor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 674,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,405 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 16.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 158,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 216,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.