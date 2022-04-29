Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,445,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,998. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Avantor has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Cowen cut their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.94.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Avantor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 127,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 782.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 81,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 72,311 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.