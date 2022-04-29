Avast (LON:AVST) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Avast plc (LON:AVST – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 571.80 ($7.29) and last traded at GBX 565 ($7.20). Approximately 939,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,517,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 561 ($7.15).

AVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.20) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 501 ($6.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.45. The company has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 585.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 593.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Avast’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

