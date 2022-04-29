Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,736,000 after buying an additional 37,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,869,000 after acquiring an additional 98,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,783,000 after acquiring an additional 98,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.60. 752,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,046. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.81. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

