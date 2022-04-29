Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $200.00

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.17.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $183.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.81. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.