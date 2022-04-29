Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $200.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.17.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $183.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.81. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

