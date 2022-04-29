AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,550 ($45.25) price target on the stock.

AVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,750 ($47.80) to GBX 3,600 ($45.88) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 3,000 ($38.24) price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,730 ($47.54).

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at GBX 2,182 ($27.81) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,454.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,948.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of £6.58 billion and a PE ratio of -163.02. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,800 ($22.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,242 ($54.07).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

