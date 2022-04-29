AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvidXchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 19.27.

NASDAQ:AVDX traded up 0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,367. AvidXchange has a one year low of 6.50 and a one year high of 27.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of 8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The company had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

