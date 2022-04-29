Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AVNT stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,141. Avient has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that Avient will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Avient by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Avient by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

