Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $417.48

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.48 ($5.32) and traded as high as GBX 438.80 ($5.59). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 429.60 ($5.48), with a volume of 5,590,558 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.50) to GBX 530 ($6.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.88) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Aviva to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 468 ($5.96) to GBX 480 ($6.12) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.12) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.76) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 511.43 ($6.52).

Get Aviva alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £15.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 427.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 417.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 100 ($1.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 23.93%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,434 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,261.13). Also, insider Amanda Blanc sold 16,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.58), for a total value of £71,757.54 ($91,457.48).

Aviva Company Profile (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.