Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet updated its Q4 guidance to $1.90-$2.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.94. 21,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,312. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth about $710,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avnet by 80.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 215,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Avnet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVT. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

