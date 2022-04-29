Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.50

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 19217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

