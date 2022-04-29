Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on AVT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.97. 49,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,312. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. Avnet’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,551,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,810,000 after purchasing an additional 619,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 397,998 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after buying an additional 263,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after buying an additional 215,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after buying an additional 96,433 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.