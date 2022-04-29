AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, an increase of 608.4% from the March 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXAHY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AXA from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AXA from €29.50 ($31.72) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AXA from €35.00 ($37.63) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AXA from €30.50 ($32.80) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $27.04 on Friday. AXA has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.3754 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

