AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,097. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

