Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.46.

AX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,747,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86,947 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 55,648 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Axos Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Axos Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 30,464 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

