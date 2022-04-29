B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 1,966 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $22,412.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,712,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,127,276.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 50,506 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $568,192.50.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 18,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,315 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,357 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $153,471.93.

On Friday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 133,117 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $161,071.57.

On Monday, March 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,856 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $163,812.00.

On Friday, March 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 44,147 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $362,888.34.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 22,471 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $181,790.39.

On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2,048 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,384.00.

NASDAQ RILY traded down $8.49 on Friday, hitting $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,325. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.60.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 62.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

